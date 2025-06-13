Auburn Hills man dies in drive-by shooting, Pontiac man arrested

article

The Brief A 26-year-old man from Auburn Hills was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Deputies then arrested a 32-year-old Pontiac man within hours of the shooting.



An Auburn Hills man was shot and killed Friday after a drive-by shooting in Pontiac.

What they're saying:

Oakland County Sheriff's officials say after 4 p.m. near Auburn and Russell in Pontiac where a witness told police that a man in a gray vehicle fired multiple shots before driving west towards Auburn. When medics arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old victim shot in the wrist, torso and back.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Their investigation identified the suspect's vehicle, which they located and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at Middlebelt and Long Lake in West Bloomfield Township.

Deputies then arrested a 32-year-old Pontiac man within hours of the shooting.

What you can do:

If anyone was a witness or has further information about this incident, they can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.