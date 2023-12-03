Auburn Hills man killed; shooter calls 911, police say

Auburn Hills Police arrested the suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday night after he called 911 saying he'd shot someone.

Around 8 p.m., the Auburn Hills Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Doris Rd, near N Opdyke Rd and Featherstone Rd, after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he'd shot someone.

Arriving officers found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound and started lifesaving measures, police say. The Auburn Hills Fire Department responded and transported the victim to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was an Auburn Hills resident and known to the suspect, according to officials.

The suspect and 911 caller is a 24-year-old Pontiac man, according to police. Investigators say he cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in the City of Pontiac.

Police say the suspect and victim got into an argument that led to the shooting. Investigators confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No one else was involved in the incident and no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Once concluded, the case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for appropriate charges.

"We would like to thank the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland County Crime Lab for their assistance in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion," said the Auburn Hills Police Department.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.