Auburn Hills woman charged with killing best friend in Atlanta

The murder of a Clark Atlanta University student has a Michigan connection.



Alexis Crawford was found dead last week -- her body dumped in a suburban Atlanta park. The suspects are the 21-year-old's former best friend and roomate Jordyn Jones and Jones' boyfriend Barron Brantley.

Jones is from Auburn Hills. On social media she says she graduated from Avondale High School.

Last month Crawford filed a police report against Brantley for sexual assault. And five days later, she disappeared.



Police say Crawford and Jones were fighting in their apartment when Jones' boyfriend intervened.



He allegedly choked Crawford while Jones put a plastic bag over Crawford's head, smothering her.



Both Jones and Brantley are charged with felony murder.