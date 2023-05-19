Audit finds 'significant deficiency' in Michigan agency managing veteran's long-term care

The state Auditor General is recommending the Michigan Veterans' Facility Authority improve some of its internal controls after noting multiple issues with its accounting practices.

An audit of the Military and Veterans Affairs agency was published Friday, where it noticed identifying a "significant deficiency" in two primary ways: how it tracks Medicare claim collections against claims that are billed, as well as the movement of cash between bank accounts connected to the Michigan Veteran Homes' fiduciary fund.

The Michigan Veterans Authority is the governing board of Michigan Veteran Homes, according to the state website, which helps provide long term nursing care and services to vets.

A board of 10 people oversees the agency, adding either experience or knowledge in guiding health care for Michigan veterans.

In the Office of the Auditor General report, it noted the MVFA's improper accounting of cash resulted in an understatement of $6.5 million in its fiduciary fund. It also overstated revenue and expenses of its governmental activities by $8.4 million.

The accounting errors were corrected by the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, which performs the agency's accounting services.

Find more reports on the auditor's website here.