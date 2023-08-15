Auto repair place raided by police while customer wonders where's her car

A woman had her car towed to a Roseville auto repair business last year hoping to get it fixed. She still doesn't have her car - and today the police raided another business owned by the same people.



"My son called and goes, 'Mom they’re being raided, you've got to go down there now, it’s on Facebook Live.' I said let me get in my car and go," said Kimberly Foster.

Foster just had to see it in person and seeing all the police, she felt a little relieved.

"Maybe I can get some help now, maybe," she said.

On Monday there was a large police presence at Goodyear on Gratiot and Seven Mile in Detroit. Investigators were not saying exactly what they were doing there. But it didn’t matter — Foster was just happy to see them there.

Rewind to last year when she had to have her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix towed to the Goodyear a few miles up the road on Gratiot and Eleven Mile in Roseville.

"$2,500," she said.

That’s how much it was going to cost to get fixed, an unexpected expense. It took a little while for her to come up with the money.

"When time came to pick my car up, it was a problem because he couldn’t find my car," she said.

She was told it was at the other location - the one that was raided on Monday.

But she says the people there told her the car was gone.

"They told me they gave it to a junk man in Detroit," she said.

Kimberly says she filed a police report but the case never went anywhere.

She had pretty much given up on the whole thing - remember this happened last year — but then all the police out in front of the business.

Posted on a Roseville Community page, it attracted a lot of attention - more than 200 comments. Many people also claiming to be scammed.



