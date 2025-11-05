Autonomous drone company Birdstop comes to Detroit promising aerial first-responders

The Brief Autonomous drone company Birdstop is coming to Detroit. There are job openings now in Detroit where the CEO says they will be built. Keith Miao foresees the drones perched on towers or polls and helping in emergencies.



We have all heard of autonomous or self-driving cars - but what about autonomous drones?

They are very real and a new company Birdstop just decided to make Detroit their home, making drones designed to respond first.

Imagine this - drones perched on cell phone towers, utility polls, and government buildings - ready to react when called upon.

The can be used as true first-responders that could provide intel into a fire, bridge repair, or active shooter emergency.

"We would like to be able to cut a little a of that hazard out of the way by giving them real time information, giving them eyes on the scene, before they get there, so they can plan their approach," said CEO Keith Miao, Birdstop.

This is the vision of Keith Miao who seven years ago in Alabama, started the company Birdstop.

"We build advanced drone technology that is operated from hundreds or thousands of miles away, safely," he said.

On a global scale he says America is severely lacking in the autonomous drone technology.

When it comes to emergency response, that's the field he is trying to make America a player in.

And he's building them in Detroit and now he needs a workforce.

"To be able to revitalize American manufacturing through the process of drones," Miao said. "We’re hiring and our roadmap is for hundreds of roles in the next couple of years."

Miao says 'The Motor City' just makes sense. Vehicles these days that are built in Detroit have plenty of autonomous features, like self-parking, hands-free driving and more.

The plan is to have Birdstop tap into those workers along with the forward-thinkers at Tech Town and New Lab.

"When it comes to making the drones themselves, when we looked around and saw Detroit there is not a better place maybe in the whole country, to do this level of manufacturing," Miao said.

The vision is that any department of public safety no matter how remote, could use a Birdstop drone - no training needed.

"When drones are perched on utility poles, cell towers, they are on roof tops, and they are activated when they are needed from hundreds of miles away, from across the country," he said.

The CEO sees the drone not just as a tool but like a partner - providing a set of eyes that can go where you can't.

Soon you may see them flying above their new home in Detroit, deployed to help in new Gordie Howe Bridge assembly.

"As early as next month some of our systems are going into the field in downtown and the bridge as well," he said.

During the grand opening ceremony, members of the military and FAA were on hand. The CEO says this only highlights the work already done to make sure everything is done safely and properly.

