Autopsy has been scheduled of a girl who drowned at Tawas Point during a family event

An autopsy is scheduled in Standish Michigan for an 8-year-old Saginaw girl who drowned in Lake Huron Saturday evening.

The Iosco County Medical Examiner requested an autopsy after the girl was recovered at Tawas Point.

She was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

According to The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, nearly 30 members of the girl's family met at Tawas Point Park Saturday, July 31st.

While most of the family went to the park Pavillion, witnesses reported that at about 5 p.m, some girls who were swimming in a group started yelling for help.

Witnesses from shore went into the water to try to help the two girls, who were 7-year-old and 8-year-old sisters from Saginaw.

Bystanders were able to grab one of the sisters, the younger 7-year-old, but were unsuccessful in rescuing the other.

Beachgoers and police officers were searching the water for some time without any sign of the older sister.

The DNR says there is a drop-off of about 20 feet where the girls began struggling to stay above water.

Almost 90 minutes later the older sister was found by the Iosco Fire and Rescue dive team at the bottom of the lake.