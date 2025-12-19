Macomb County man charged with violating safe storage gun law after child dies

The Brief A Macomb County man is charged with violating the state's safe storage law after a child was shot with his gun. That child later died. Authorities said the man knew a child would be present but still did not secure his firearm.



A Macomb County man accused of leaving a gun unsecured is now facing charges after a child was killed with that firearm.

James Beattie, 54, was arraigned this week for violating Michigan's safe storage law, which requires guns to be secured when minors are present.

What we know:

On Nov. 21, Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Macomb Township because a minor was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a hospital, where they died a few days later.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Beattie owned the gun and knew a minor would be in the home but did not secure the weapon.

This is a profoundly sobering situation. My prayers are with the child and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What we don't know:

The victim's age is unknown.

It is also unclear if the child shot themselves or if another child found the gun and fired it.

What's next:

Beattie was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. He is due back in court on Dec. 29.

Big picture view:

Michigan's safe storage law requires guns to be locked up when children are inside a home.

Under the law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail.

However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.