Baby alligator found walking in Riverview street
article
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are trying to figure out where a baby alligator came from after it was found walking in a Riverview street.
Officers responded to the area of Marsha and Hale just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 2-foot long gator in the road.
Michigan law does not prohibit having a pet alligator. However, Riverview ordinances prohibit having any wild animals except for racing pigeons.
Related: Chicken found crossing the road
The alligator is with a local reptile expert while police work to determine who it belongs to and how it got there.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call 734-281-4216.