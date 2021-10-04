Baby alligator found walking in Riverview street

article

Police are trying to figure out where a baby alligator came from after it was found walking in a Riverview street.

Officers responded to the area of Marsha and Hale just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 2-foot long gator in the road.

Michigan law does not prohibit having a pet alligator. However, Riverview ordinances prohibit having any wild animals except for racing pigeons.

The alligator is with a local reptile expert while police work to determine who it belongs to and how it got there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-281-4216.