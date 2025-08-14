Baby dies, other children remain hospitalized after Michigan buggy hit by pickup truck

The Brief One of five children injured in a horse and buggy crash in west Michigan earlier this week has died. Two of the children involved in the crash remain hospitalized, while two others have been released. Police said a pickup driver hit the buggy while trying to pass it.



A baby has died after a driver crashed into a horse and buggy Tuesday in west Michigan.

Five children and two adults were in the buggy when a driver swerved and hit them in Montcalm County.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, the victims were riding in a buggy on Dickerson Lake Road east of M-91 in Montcalm Township when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass them. However, there was oncoming traffic, so the truck driver went back into the lane and hit the buggy.

The five children in the buggy, along with a woman, were initially hospitalized in critical condition, while a man who was in the buggy suffered minor injuries. On Wednesday, police said one of the children, a 4-month-old girl, had died at a hospital.

Two of the children have been released from a hospital. A 1-year-old girl's condition has been upgraded to stable, while a 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition. The children's 24-year-old mother is also now listed as stable.

The horse that was pulling the buggy suffered injuries and had to be euthanized.