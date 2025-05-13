Baby killed in Bloomfield Township crash caused by driver who ran red light on Telegraph

The Brief A baby died after their pregnant mother was injured in a Bloomfield Township crash over the weekend. The baby was delivered early during an emergency surgery, but died the next day. Witnesses said a driver ran a red light on Telegraph, causing the crash.



A baby did not survive after a crash Saturday in Bloomfield Township led to an emergency surgery to deliver the infant early.

According to Bloomfield Township police, a Honda Accord was turning on Telegraph at the median turnaround in front of the IHOP restaurant north of Square Lake Road around 1:30 p.m. when the car was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling north. Witnesses told police that the Jeep ran the red light at the median crossing and broadsided the Honda.

A passenger in the Accord was 23 weeks pregnant. That victim was extricated from the car and taken to a hospital, where emergency surgery was performed later that afternoon to deliver the baby. That child died on Sunday. Both drivers were also taken to a hospital for treatment, while a child who was properly secured in a car seat in the Accord suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing. Crash witnesses are asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.