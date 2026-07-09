Macomb County man sentenced for grandmother assault wrapping belt around her neck

A Clinton Township man is heading to prison for attacking his 77-year-old grandmother.

The backstory:

Jordan Ellington was sentenced to up to four years in prison for the assault, using a belt he wrapped around her neck last March.

Ellington, 34, threatened his grandmother to tighten it more, "next time."

He was convicted by a jury of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shortest Ellington may be released is after a year and a half, due to the prosecution's argument that the serious of the offense demanded a stronger than the recommended sentence.

The original sentencing guidelines are between two and 17 months.

"Today’s sentence sends a clear message that violence against senior citizens will not be tolerated in Macomb County," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "I commend Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sahlaney for presenting a strong recommendation to exceed the sentencing guidelines, and I appreciate the Court for recognizing the seriousness of this felonious assault committed against the defendant’s own grandmother.

"Protecting our senior citizens remains one of my highest priorities. Older adults deserve to live free from fear, abuse, and violence, especially in the place where they should feel safest: among family."

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