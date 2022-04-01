Baby safe after thief steals car with 1-year-old inside in Detroit

article

A baby was inside a car when it was stolen Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

According to Lt. Clive Stewart with Detroit police, a woman was dropping off her sister for a hair appointment on 7 Mile Road near Greenfield Road. The woman briefly went inside and left her 1-year-old child in her vehicle.

While the mother was away, someone got inside the vehicle and drove off with the child inside. Stewart said the car thief drove a few blocks before stopping and leaving the baby on the sidewalk.

A good Samaritan who saw what happened grabbed the baby and brought it back to the mother.

Police are still looking for the car, a dark blue 2019 Hyundai Accent. The car has scratches on the gas tank cover and an orange DMC parking pass on the driver's side window. Stewart said the vehicle's license plate was taken off, so the car will have an improper plate.