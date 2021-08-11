Baby stops breathing before checkup at Henry Ford in Grosse Pointe, meet the medical staff who saved his life

Antoinette Coleman thought her trip to Henry Ford Medical Center in Grosse Pointe Farms in June would be routine for her nearly three-month-old baby. Once she got into the parking garage, the routine visit turned urgent. Baby Jayden Coleman, born prematurely on March 12, was not breathing.

When Coleman parked, she was going to a completely unrelated appointment and happened to park in that parking garage. When she found Jayden wasn't breathing, she yelled for help.

A woman parking her car nearby on the third floor of the garage connected to the clinic heard Coleman's calls for help. She grabbed the stroller rolled it in and told Henry Ford's COVID screener Eleanor. The system sets an alert when there's an emergency and a baby was in distress.

Eleanor triggered the dire code for help over the medical center's alert system. Nurses and doctors came running.

One of the first, Registered Nurse, Kelly Heid, heard the call and was walking near the parking garage entrance when the bystander who had helped told her the mother and baby needed help fast.

Registered Nurse Kathy Koresh came running, as did a medical assistant and a pediatrician too.

Heid was the first to take the baby into her hands on the third floor of the parking garage.

She turned him over and patted his back. His heart was beating, but he wasn't breathing. She worked more and he coughed up the blockage, apparently a dangerously large mucus plug that was blocking his airway.

He still struggled. The mom and others cried, waited, prayed, and begged this little miracle to pull through. Heid cleaned the baby's face of what he had coughed up.

That's when Koresh took over. She continued patting and putting her lifesaving training into action as Heid had.

Finally, baby Jayden began to breathe more, and the lifesaving rescue effort had saved the baby's life.

The baby was rushed inside the nearby doors, across a walkway toward medical offices while a thankful mom and all involved, still reeling but relieved, took the next step to make sure baby was OK.

And he was.

Today his mom can't say thank you enough to those who came running that day she was helpless to help her baby, but they met at the spot where it all happened for her to try - and for all to give baby Jayden love.

They remembered that moment none of them will forget - a moment that united through one of life's most frightening moments yet that also led to one of life's best feelings: gratitude.