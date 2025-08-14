Bad fence builder faces judge to learn his fate

It's sentencing day for James Goin, a fence contractor and habitual felon.

Even though he's just been convicted of taking thousands of dollars under false pretenses, somehow this is Rob Wolchek's fault, according to a recent phone interview.

Wolchek: "You don't sound very remorseful, Jim."

"No, no, no, no. Sir, sir, sir," Goin said. "It's not about being remorseful. You don't know what I've dealt with or how I feel.

"Talking to you and the problems that you caused for me and all these other people, and most importantly my son, it's hard for me to have a certain tone that you might appreciate."

It was just last October that James Goin was 'goin' into the Hall of Shame.

Watch Rob Wolchek's newest report tonight at 10 p.m. as James Goin went to court to learn his fate.