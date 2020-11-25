Bakehouse 46's double layer pumpkin cheesecake recipe

Desserts are a big part of the holidays. Bakehouse 46 joined us on The Nine to share a few options to help get dessert on the table this Thanksgiving.

You can get their double layer pumpkin cheesecake recipe below.

Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ingredients

For the Crust

For the Filling

Pumpkin Mixture

For the Sour Cream Topping

Instructions

Cover the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with extra large aluminum foil so that the no water can leak in.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the finely ground graham cracker crumbs with the sugar and salt. Pour the melted butter over top and mix until the crumbs become coated.

Pour cracker Mixture into the prepared springform pan and gently smooth out (I like to use a metal measuring cup for this). Carefully work the crumbs up the sides so that they are 1 1/2" tall and approximately 1/4" thick. You should have a nice layer on the bottom and the sides should go about halfway up your pan. Place into the oven and bake for 8-10 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Turn oven down to 325 degrees.

Beat the cream cheese, salt and vanilla in the bowl of a stand mixer for approximately 4 minutes or until smooth and creamy. With mixing speed on low, gradually add the sugar, then turn back up to high and beat for an additional minute. With mixing speed on low, add the eggs one at a time, mixing until incorporated. Add the sour cream, then the heavy cream, beat on high for 1 minute.

Place the prepared springform pan into a large high-sided roasting pan. Pour half of the cream cheese filling into the springform pan, smoothing out the top with a spatula. Mix the pumpkin, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg into the remaining cheesecake mixture. Pour the new mixture on top of the cheesecake mixture. Pour boiling water around the springform pan, taking care not to get any on the filling. Place in the oven and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 45 minutes. If you like extra firm cheesecake, continue baking for an additional 15 minutes for a total of 2 hours.

After the cheesecake has baked, turn off the oven, slightly crack the door open and allow to cool for 1 hour. This is the key to getting a perfect top without it falling or cracks forming.

Remove the cheesecake from the bath and dry the bottom of the pan. Place in the refrigerator on a wire cooking rack to chill for at least 4 hours before serving, I prefer 6+ hours. Wrap the top of the cheesecake with foil after 30 minutes in the refrigerator (giving the cheesecake 30 minutes will help prevent condensation from forming on the underside of the foil).