Bald eagle rescued after getting tangled in fishing line at Ann Arbor park

article

A bald eagle that had gotten tangled in fishing line was hanging upside-down from a tree when he was rescued in Ann Arbor.

A rescue officer from the Humane Society of Huron Valley was in Ann Arbor checking on a bunny when a call came in about the eagle.

The eagle was found struggling to free himself from the fishing line that was wrapped around a tree in Argo Park but he kept tangling himself up more.

The rescue officer was able to remove the eagle and bring him back to the humane society, where vets carefully removed the fishing line from his wings.

(Photo: Humane Society of Huron Valley)

Advertisement

The bird thankfully did not break his wings, and he is recovering at the Howell Nature Center. Once he is rehabilitated, he will be released.