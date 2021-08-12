Ballreich recalls BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to possible salmonella contamination

article

Ohio-based snack food company Ballreich has recalled some of its potato chips due to possible salmonella contamination.

Ballreich Snack Food Co. products are sold in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company has recalled 1.5-ounce, 2.75-ounce, and 7-ounce packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips. They were stamped with sell by dates 10/18/21, 10/25/21, 11/01/21.

The potential contamination was found during a routine inspection.

To date, no illnesses have been linked to the recall.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Advertisement