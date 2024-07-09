Bandit Tavern closes months after Jolly Pumpkin rebrand in Royal Oak

article

Less than a year after Royal Oak's Jolly Pumpkin was rebranded into a Southern-inspired restaurant, the eatery has closed.

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway's closure was announced as abruptly as its opening was. In late October 2023, it was revealed that the brewery on Main Street would become a new concept that featured both Southern fare and dishes from previous restaurants that once filled the space, such as Bastone Brewery.

On Monday, the restaurant posted a succinct message to its Facebook page, saying, "We have officially closed our doors. Thanks for letting us be part of the Royal Oak community. We'll miss you!"

Below Bandit Tavern was Hideaway, a spot that transformed into themed bars as the seasons changed. As of Tuesday morning, both Bandit and Hideaway's websites were private.

David Ritchie, the president of Mission Restaurant Group, responded to the closure in a statement:

"We are proud to have served the Royal Oak community for two decades, employed thousands of people, introduced 11 unique restaurant concepts, and made lifelong friends. Unfortunately, current market conditions have forced us to focus our attention and resources in other areas. We are working with staff to place as many people as possible at other locations within our group. We sincerely appreciate the support we received over the years and will miss operating in Royal Oak."