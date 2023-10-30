Jolly Pumpkin rebrands Royal Oak restaurant to Southern-inspired Bandit Tavern & Hideaway

article

Jolly Pumpkin in Royal Oak announced a new endeavor for the spot on Main Street over the weekend.

The brewery is rebranding to Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, a restaurant with a focus on Southern-style cooking. Bandit is slated to open on Friday.

According to Jolly Pumpkin, this new concept will feature Southern food, such as skillet cornbread, shrimp and grits, and fried chicken, along with favorites from the past.

"Our food and beverage menus draw inspiration from southern-style cooking with a few nods to our favorite dishes from past partners that were also housed in this building," the eatery said.

One of those past partners includes Bastone Brewery. Bastone fries are on the new menu.

Pizza, burgers, and other classic items are also on the menu.

Jolly Pumpkin's other locations, including its Detroit restaurant, remain open and unchanged.