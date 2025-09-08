Bar Pigalle owners to open new restaurant in Berkley

article

A new restaurant from the owners of Detroit's Bar Pigalle is coming to Berkley.

The Beverly is slated to open this fall at 3180 Coolidge Hwy., a former auto supply shop. The restaurant will serve locally-sourced food and elevated cocktails, according to The Beverly.

According to renderings of the new venture, it will include both indoor seating and a patio for outdoor dining.

A rendering of the new restaurant courtesy of The Beverly

The Beverly's menu has not been revealed, but its sister restaurant in Brush Park has rotating seasonal menus that focus on modern French fare.

