Barkside Southfield dog park and bar opens this weekend - What to know

The Brief Barkside Southfield opens on Saturday. The indoor/outdoor dog park and bar features 13,000-square-feet of off-leash play space. It is the second Barkside location after a successful opening in Detroit in 2023.



Drink beer and hang with your pup at Barkside's second location when it opens this weekend in Southfield.

Earlier this year, the owners of Barkside Detroit announced that the popular dog park and bar with indoor and outdoor spaces for dogs of all sizes was expanding to the suburbs. After months of transforming a building on 11 Mile near Greenfield, Barkside is officially opening with a big celebration Saturday.

The backstory:

The new location includes 5,000-square-feet of indoor space and 8,000-square-feet of outdoor space for dogs to run off-leash, while the inside has Wi-Fi, televisions, and drinks for humans.

"Our vision for Barkside has always been about more than just a bar or a dog park. It’s about creating a place where dog lovers and dogs can safely socialize, unwind, and have fun," said co-founder Cody Williams. "We started this as two Detroiters who love our dogs and our city, and now we’re proud to grow that community here in Southfield."

(Photo courtesy of Barkside)

Barkside started back in 2023, when Williams and David Oh opened their first dog park and bar on Detroit's east side. Since that building opened under two years ago, more than 50,000 dogs have been through the doors.

"Barkside was born out of the love for our own dogs and the belief that Metro Detroit needed a space like this," Oh said. "We’re thrilled to grow here in Southfield, and to keep building a community that started in Detroit just two years ago."

Grand opening celebration:

Barkside Southfield officially cuts the ribbon on Saturday morning.

To celebrate the first week in business, dogs will be allowed to visit the facility for free, while guests who have a monthly or annual membership can enjoy a $1 glass of champagne in celebration.

During its first week, Barkside Southfield will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, and 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Barkside memberships:

All pups visiting Barkside will need to purchase a membership, which will allow access to both locations.

"Safety is our top priority," Williams said. "With strict vaccination requirements and Rufferees on duty, we’ve created a place where owners can relax knowing their dogs are in great hands."

Membership requirements:

All dogs must be up-to-date on their Rabies, DHLPP/Da2PP, and Bordetella vaccinations.

Dogs must be at least six months old.

Dogs 1 year and older must be spayed or neutered.

Membership prices:

Monthly membership: $40

Includes:

Unlimited visits per month

One free day pass for friends per month

Discounted and member-only events

Add second dog for $15/month

Cancel any time

Annual membership: $375

Includes:

Unlimited visits for the whole year

One free day pass for friends per month

Discounted and member-only events

Add second dog for $50/year

Cancel any time

Day passes: $10 on weekdays. $15 on weekends. $5 per additional dog from the same home.

Humans: Free