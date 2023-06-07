Barricaded standoff with police ends with suspect shooting himself in Southfield

A barricaded gunman shot himself ending standoff with Southfield police Wednesday night.

The suspect was a 31-year-old who shot himself in the head and is now in critical condition, according to police. There were no other injuries.

The incident unfolded in the 28000 block of Sutherland near the intersection of Catalpa. It is unknown what sparked the situation which began sometime around 7 p.m. lasting until nearly 10 p.m.

Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect had a history of mental health concerns.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



