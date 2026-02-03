Barricaded Livonia suspect surrenders peacefully to police after standoff

The Brief Police were involved in a barricaded situation in Livonia with a barricaded suspect. The suspect was wanted on a felony warrant and was inside a Pickford Court home. The suspect surrendered to police after a brief standoff.



A police standoff has ended peacefully in Livonia Tuesday afternoon with a surrender by the suspect.

The man was wanted on a felony warrant and holed up inside a home on Pickford Court and Wayne Road, off Seven Mile according to Michigan State Police.

The Fugitive Apprehension Team negotiated with the man inside the home until his surrender just before 6 p.m.

According to Livonia police, the individual has mental issues and Livonia police have been aware of him from past interactions. He has made statements that Livonia police will be taking up with the Wayne County prosecutor.