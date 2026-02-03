Expand / Collapse search

Barricaded Livonia suspect surrenders peacefully to police after standoff

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 3, 2026 4:34pm EST
The Brief

    • Police were involved in a barricaded situation in Livonia with a barricaded suspect.
    • The suspect was wanted on a felony warrant and was inside a Pickford Court home.
    • The suspect surrendered to police after a brief standoff.

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police standoff has ended peacefully in Livonia Tuesday afternoon with a surrender by the suspect. 

Big picture view:

The man was wanted on a felony warrant and holed up inside a home on Pickford Court and Wayne Road, off Seven Mile according to Michigan State Police.

The Fugitive Apprehension Team negotiated with the man inside the home until his surrender just before 6 p.m.

According to Livonia police, the individual has mental issues and Livonia police have been aware of him from past interactions. He has made statements that Livonia police will be taking up with the Wayne County prosecutor.

The Source: Information for this report is from Michigan State Police Second District. 

