Barricaded suspect surrenders, in custody in connection with deadly shooting and crash overnight

A man who was in a standoff with police at a home on Detroit's west side Wednesday morning has surrendered peacefully and has been taken into custody.

The 30-year-old, we're told, was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on his street overnight in the 15700 block of Dexter Road, which is near Livernois and Puritan.

The barricaded gunman situation unfolded as police were on the street investigating. Police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. and that's when they discovered a man in a Jeep that had crashed into a home had been shot to death. No one inside the home was hurt.

Investigators spent the morning at the scene and eventually took an initial suspect into custody. Police say the man lives on the street and is alleged to have fired some of the shots at the victim in the Jeep.

Police then determined another neighbor also came out and allegedly fired shots. When police attempted to make contact with that man around 4 a.m., he refused to come outside and the barricaded situation was declared.

Police say a young child and at least one other person were in the home with the suspect throughout the morning.

Advertisement

Police also said the suspect had a military background, military-style assault weapons and perhaps a mental illness that they were taking into account during negotiations.

The area of Dexter between Puritan and the Lodge Freeway was blocked off.

The man is said to have surrendered around 1 p.m. with the help of a family member and was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not yet given the name of the victim.



