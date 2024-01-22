Barricaded Taylor gunman trades shots with police amid standoff

A barricaded gunman situation is unfolding in Taylor where a suspect traded gunshots with police.

Downriver SWAT is at the scene and police negotiators are working to resolve the situation, happening on Polk Street near Goddard, peacefully.

It all started around 2 p.m. when a neighbor heard gunshots fired. After looking outside they saw the man, an older gentleman, firing off his shotgun - unclear what he was aiming at.

When police arrived they tried to talk to him, but the man fired a single shot at them and went inside. He came out again and exchanged gunfire with the police officers.

It is unclear if any of the shots fired by the police in self-defense hit the man.

The man is suspected to be alone, armed inside the house.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad is there using a robot to go in and assess the situation.

Some neighbors in the area who know the man have speculated that this could be over the man's dogs being taken after they were roaming at large around the neighborhood.






