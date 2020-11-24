Barry Sanders unhappy with Eastern Market brewery's latest Detroit Lions-related beer

It turns out that someone can lose even when they're making fun of the Detroit Lions.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. had plans to sell a new beer called "Same Old Lager" on Monday, an ode to the incredible streak of last-second losses and full-season failures that fans have grown accustomed to while cheering for the Lions.

But not every fan - or former player - was pleased with the announcement.

"I have no affiliation with this company, and they are using my image without my permission. My legal team is working through the process to shut this down ASAP," read a tweet from Barry Sanders Monday afternoon.

Sanders isn't explicitly labeled on the can, but the pixelated figure on the front adorns the number 20 and has his likeness.

The newest addition to the Eastern Market Brewing was first reported by The Detroit Free Press, which later said the brewery and the taproom had ceased sales and production after Sanders' tweet.

The latest Lions-related fail falls in line with the team's recent performance on Sunday, when they were blanked against the Carolina Panthers 20-0.