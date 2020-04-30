Barton Malow, other construction workers ready to be back on the job May 7

Those in construction are figuring out now how to re-build an industry whose main goal is to build.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said both commercial and residential construction are able to reopen in Michigan by May 7 following a six-week shutdown. We talked with Barton Malow president and CEO Ryan Maibach about what that will look like.



"We're an industry that is used to overcoming obstacles and challenges in pursuit of the completion of our work. Our project teams are going to find ways to get our work back on track and get our projects reopened," he said.

That includes the Hudson site and the Wayne County judicial complex, which both came to a screeching halt as did 123 other projects the company was working on.

Come May 7, the governor's green light means cranes will move again across Michigan. But things are going to be different for crews on the ground.

Maibach is part of the bi-partisan Michigan Economic Recovery Council that's been working with state government on a re-start plan.

"We feel very confident with the practices we are putting in place. We feel confident that they've been backed up by a lot of data and input from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and we are looking very forward to returning to work as an industry," he said.

Advertisement

The last six weeks have been tough on the 2,000 Barton Malow workers. Some have been able to continue work in certain trades. The hope, as construction revs back up, is that some of those waiting at home can come back.

"There's definitely opportunity for that workforce to come back and we understand that there are some that will be concerned about what that looks like, and so we're anticipating a more gradual ramp up but definitely the projects are there are there for all of that workforce to come back."

The state's guidelines when it comes to construction will be put forth on Friday. Some of those will likely include social distancing and cleaning up of tools that have to be used by more than one person.