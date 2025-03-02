Battle of the Badges charity game raises money for injured officer

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Warren and Chesterfield police departments recently met on the ice in a charity hockey game that raised more than $22.000 for officer Nick Kott as he battles through recovery from a hunting injury.

Just a few months ago, Kott suffered a devastating injury while hunting with his family. Knowing Nick’s unwavering dedication to helping others, his friends and colleagues immediately rallied to organize a charity hockey game – a fitting tribute to Kott who is an avid hockey fan, player, and youth coach.

The game was a testament to the power of community, with a packed house of approximately 500 supporters from law enforcement and the wider community.

The spirited contest between the Warren and Chesterfield Police Departments provided an exciting afternoon of hockey, with both teams showcasing their skills and dedication, all while keeping Nick and his family at the forefront of their minds.

While the final score was 8-7, with Warren winning in a shootout, the true victory belonged to Kott, as the event generated considerable funds to support his family and his ongoing journey to recovery.

To many people’s surprise, Kott showed up to support his teammates and coworkers at the game, and while it was emotional, it filled the players with motivation, unity, and strength, knowing they were playing for him.

"It was awe-inspiring to see so many law enforcement personnel and community supporters come out to support Officer Kott and his family. It was a great event for a man who has selflessly done so much for others." said Commissioner Eric Hawkins.

The fundraising efforts were further boosted by a fantastic raffle table, featuring an array of prize-packed items including autographed memorabilia from the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, tools, specialty gift baskets, BBQ grills, and much more. The generosity of local businesses, including Mission BBQ, UWM, Alasmer’s Party Shop, Detroit Tigers, B&R Sports, JLM, James Burg Trucking, Home Depot, Mr. C’s Car Wash, Yeti, Landscape Services & The Line Woodshop, who sponsored portions of the event, were also instrumental to the event’s success.

"This was a great event and we are incredibly appreciative of the love and support for Officer Kott." said Cpl. Chris Wells.