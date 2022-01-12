Battle Creek man killed in hit-and-run after pulling over on I-94 for vehicle trouble

A Battle Creek man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday along I-94 after pulling over for car troubles.

Police said the 71-year-old victim stopped on the side of eastbound I-94 near mile marker 87 in Charleston Township, between Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

As he was standing near the front of his pickup truck around 8 p.m., a speeding driver sideswiped the driver's side. The crash pushed the truck into the man, killing him.

Police are looking for the driver who hit the victim, but they don't have any description since the person did not stop.

The vehicle should have black paint transfer and damage to either the front or front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551.