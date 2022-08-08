Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility headed to Michigan

article

Some beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia last month are on their way to Michigan.

READ: 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility

Officials said the 4,000 dogs were found living in filthy conditions, were not properly fed, and were being used for medical experiments. Many beagles were hurt or sick.

The Love Train has some of those dogs, who are expected to arrive at the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor on Monday night.

The beagles, who are all males and around 8 months old, will be evaluated to see what kind of medical and behavioral care they need.

Any puppies who are approved by the shelter's medical team will be available for adoption Wednesday at 8 a.m.

At that time, the HSHV will put a QR code on the front door. Prospective adopters can scan the code and get a place on a virtual waitlist. Visits with the puppies will start at 11 a.m., and will go in the order people signed up.

Before Wednesday, fill out a dog adoption form here. (Note: The website has been experiencing server errors Monday).