'Walk for Miracles' at the Detroit Zoo fundraises for Beaumont Children's program helping kids in need

article

Beaumont's Children's "Walk for Miracles" kicked off at the Detroit Zoo Saturday morning.

The walk began at 8 a.m. but walkers are welcome to enjoy the zoo all day.

"We're here to help the children and it's a blessing" said Carla Vandermaas from Nutrition Services at Beaumont Hospital's Grosse Pointe location. "I think it's a beautiful thing to see all these people come together and donate and just be here… the support for everyone."

Participants of all ages were encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero at the Detroit Zoo for a good cause. Super Beau, Beaumont Children's mascot bear, is meeting kids at the zoo as well as other popular heroes.

Each kid was given their own superhero cape along with fresh fruit and breakfast refreshments.

Walkers were able to register online with a minimum donation of $5 per person or $20 per family of up to six people. All proceeds benefit Beaumont's Children's Miracle Network program.

"Funds raised will go towards specialty bikes for kids, speech therapy, and to help buy expensive and important equipment to help us help our youngest patients. It's all being paid for by generous superheros like you today," said Tom McGannon, the Vice President of Community Engagement for the Beaumont Health Foundation.

Donations can be made at beaumont.org/cmn or by calling (947)522-0100.

Beaumont Children's partnered with Royal Oak Schools for this year's walk.

READ NEXT: Macomb County Boy Scout earns national award for saving mom's life