Beaumont suspends certain outpatient services

Beaumont Health announced Tuesday the suspension of some adult and pediatric outpatient services until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective immediately, the services suspended include physical therapy, occupational therapy, cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab.

Beaumont says this measure was taken to ensure the safety of patients and staff, as well as to conserve hospital resources and move those resources to the areas of greatest need.

RELATED: Track the spread of COVID-19 with our interactive map

According to Beaumont, staff are sharing home exercise programs with patients to continue their care plan.

Over the weekend, Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Troy announced they're offering limited curbside screening and evaluation for COVID-19. The limited screening is only for patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

RELATED: Full list of coronavirus cancellations and closures in Michigan

Advertisement

The health system said If medical staff determine a patient needs to be tested, a specimen will be collected and sent to a lab for testing. Call ahead to Beaumont’s COVID-19 hotline or your physician’s office before attempting to get screened.

Ways to prevent the spread include:

Staying home when you are sick (fever, cough, upper respiratory infection symptoms).

Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating, after coughing or sneezing, and after using the bathroom.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

RELATED: List of Michigan coronavirus exposure locations and dates

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.