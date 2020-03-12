Full list of coronavirus cancellations and closures in Michigan

article

Due to a growing number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the U.S., officials in numerous states have issued emergency health declarations.

In efforts to slow the spread of the virus, many large-scale events are being canceled and some schools are either closing or transitioning to online instruction only.

You can find a list below of cancellations that FOX 2 has been made aware of. We still recommend checking individually with your school or your event's website in the instance that FOX 2 has not been notified of a cancellation.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

You can find our full list of official school closings at fox2detroit.com/closings.

Dearborn's Whitmore-Bolles Elementary school closed after a staff member was exposed to coronavirus patient

Central Michigan University stops all face-to-face classes, moves to online classes after spring break through March 20

Eastern Michigan University will cancel classes until March 16 when it will transition to online classes only

Michigan Tech University will suspend face-to-face classes from March 16 to April 17. Classes will continue virtually

Michigan State University suspending all face-to-face classes until April 20, moving to online instruction

University of Michigan-Dearborn will cancel classes March 12 and 13. It will resume classes online and not in-person Monday, March 16 through April 17, through the end of the semester

Wayne State University will cancel classes until March 23

EVENTS CANCELED:

Detroit cancels St. Patrick's Parade due to coronavirus concerns

The Henry Ford closing all public venues effective March 12 through at least March 18. This includes Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, the Giant Screen Experience and the Benson Ford Research Center.

Little Big Town postpones The Nightfall Tour at the Fox Theatre set for March 12. Rescheduled to October 1. All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date and refunds will also be available at point of purchase.

Marche du Nain Rouge in Detroit on March 22 canceled

Michelle Obama's When We All Vote kick-off rally in Detroit, March 27

Sterling Heights cancels Senior Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities through March 31