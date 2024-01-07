Bedford Township man arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats

A Bedford Township man was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Sunday in connection with making terroristic threats.

On Friday, January 5, the MCSO was made aware of statements of harm by the 52-year-old suspect. He claimed to have the means to carry out the threats, that he would "not be taken out in handcuffs" and was "writing his manifesto", says the MCSO.

The Sheriff's Office says he also claimed to have a ballistic vest and threatened to livestream the incident on Facebook.

The MCSO Uniform Service Division and the Detective Bureau investigated the incident and obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant for the suspect's residence. The warrants were executed by the MCSO Special Response Team and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the residence, evidence including weapons and several ballistic vests were located and seized, says the MCSO.

The suspect is lodged at the Monroe County Jail. His identity is being withheld pending a formal arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (734)240-7530.

