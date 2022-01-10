Beer, fire breathing, and more -- 5th annual Bourrrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest returns this month

article

Warm up with barrel aged brews at BAD Brewing Co.'s Bourrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest on Jan. 29.

Bundle up for this outdoor event at the Mason brewery featuring craft beer, fire breathing performances, and music.

More than 35 beers, ciders, and seltzers will be on tap, with at least 15 beers being barrel aged. There will also be three barrel aged beers available to go in cans.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

There will be heaters outside and some indoor seating available, but if indoors you must remain at your table.

Tickets are $6 for general admission at the door. Children under 12 are allowed with a guardian. Admission is free for them.

More: Winter Beer Festival is back – get tickets here

General admission includes a 1 p.m. entry to the 1-6 p.m. event.

VIP tickets are also available for advance purchase. A $30 VIP ticket allows you to enter at noon, and includes a two-pack of limited-release 12-ounce cans, and two drink tickets for two 3.5-ounce pours or one 7-ounce pour of barrel aged beer.

Buy VIP Bourrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest tickets here.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.