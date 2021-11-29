Tickets for Michigan's Winter Beer Festival go on sale this week

article

Sample Michigan-made brews at the 2022 Winter Beer Festival in Comstock Park.

Breweries from across the state will be serving up hundreds of beers at LMCU Ballpark on Feb. 26, 2022. There will also be food available and live entertainment, including music and ice carving demonstrations.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

The fest is outdoors, so there will be fire pits to cozy up next to as well.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 for Michigan Brewers Guild enthusiast Members and at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 for the general public.

A $55 ticket includes 15 sample tokens. The ticket fee also helps support the Brewers Guild, which is a nonprofit.

Designated driver tickets are available for $10. All people entering the festival, including designated drivers, must be 21 or older.

Enthusiast members will have access to the festival from noon until 6 p.m., while doors open for the general public at 1 p.m.

Buy tickets here.

---