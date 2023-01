Beer, live music, fire spinning -- Check out Bourrrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest this weekend

Barrel-aged brews will again be center stage at BAD Brewing Co's Bourrrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest this weekend.

From 1-6 p.m. Saturday, the Mason brewery will have live music, a fire-spinning show, food, and more than 35 taps featuring 15 cellar/barrel-aged beers, ciders, seltzers, a mulled hot cider, and more.

The brewery will also be releasing five canned beers:

๐—Ÿ๐—”๐—ช๐—ฆ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฏ ๐—ฅ๐˜†๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ (12% ABV)Aged in a Traverse City rye whiskey barrel for 1 year

๐—Ÿ๐—”๐—ช๐—ฆ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฏ ๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ช๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ (12% ABV)Aged in a Traverse City whiskey bourbon barrel for 1 year

๐—ฅ๐˜†๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—•๐—” ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ (11% ABV)Aged in a rye barrel for 1 year.

๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ ๐—ฅ๐˜†๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—•๐—” ๐—ข๐—น๐—ฑ ๐—•๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐˜€ ๐—ข๐—น๐—ฑ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—น๐—ฒ (11% ABV)Aged in a Sazerac barrel for 1 year.

๐—ฅ๐˜†๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—•๐—” ๐—•๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—น (11% ABV)Aged in a rye whiskey barrel for 1 year.

From 12:30-3 p.m., The Dead Lennies will be performing. Billy Joe Hunt will take the stage from 3:30-6 p.m. The fire spinning show by Farrin Forsberg and Paige Morris will be at 3 p.m.

Entry is $6 cash at the door. Children are allowed if they are 12 or younger. Entry for children is free.

BAD Brewing is at 440 S. Jefferson St. in Mason.