Beer, live music, fire spinning -- Check out Bourrrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest this weekend

Barrel-aged brews will again be center stage at BAD Brewing Co's Bourrrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest this weekend.

From 1-6 p.m. Saturday, the Mason brewery will have live music, a fire-spinning show, food, and more than 35 taps featuring 15 cellar/barrel-aged beers, ciders, seltzers, a mulled hot cider, and more.

Read more Michigan beer news here.

The brewery will also be releasing five canned beers:

𝗟𝗔𝗪𝗦 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯 𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲 (12% ABV)Aged in a Traverse City rye whiskey barrel for 1 year

𝗟𝗔𝗪𝗦 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝘂𝘁 (12% ABV)Aged in a Traverse City whiskey bourbon barrel for 1 year

𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗔 𝗠𝗮𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 (11% ABV)Aged in a rye barrel for 1 year.

𝗦𝗮𝘇𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰 𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗔 𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗢𝗹𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲 (11% ABV)Aged in a Sazerac barrel for 1 year.

𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗔 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗴𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲𝗹 (11% ABV)Aged in a rye whiskey barrel for 1 year.

From 12:30-3 p.m., The Dead Lennies will be performing. Billy Joe Hunt will take the stage from 3:30-6 p.m. The fire spinning show by Farrin Forsberg and Paige Morris will be at 3 p.m.

Entry is $6 cash at the door. Children are allowed if they are 12 or younger. Entry for children is free.

Find more things to do.

BAD Brewing is at 440 S. Jefferson St. in Mason.