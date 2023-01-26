Beer, live music, fire spinning -- Check out Bourrrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest this weekend
MASON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Barrel-aged brews will again be center stage at BAD Brewing Co's Bourrrrbon Barrel Aged Winterfest this weekend.
From 1-6 p.m. Saturday, the Mason brewery will have live music, a fire-spinning show, food, and more than 35 taps featuring 15 cellar/barrel-aged beers, ciders, seltzers, a mulled hot cider, and more.
The brewery will also be releasing five canned beers:
- 𝗟𝗔𝗪𝗦 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯 𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲 (12% ABV)Aged in a Traverse City rye whiskey barrel for 1 year
- 𝗟𝗔𝗪𝗦 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝘂𝘁 (12% ABV)Aged in a Traverse City whiskey bourbon barrel for 1 year
- 𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗔 𝗠𝗮𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 (11% ABV)Aged in a rye barrel for 1 year.
- 𝗦𝗮𝘇𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰 𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗔 𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗢𝗹𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲 (11% ABV)Aged in a Sazerac barrel for 1 year.
- 𝗥𝘆𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗔 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗴𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲𝗹 (11% ABV)Aged in a rye whiskey barrel for 1 year.
From 12:30-3 p.m., The Dead Lennies will be performing. Billy Joe Hunt will take the stage from 3:30-6 p.m. The fire spinning show by Farrin Forsberg and Paige Morris will be at 3 p.m.
Entry is $6 cash at the door. Children are allowed if they are 12 or younger. Entry for children is free.
BAD Brewing is at 440 S. Jefferson St. in Mason.