Belle Isle Beach back open after high levels of E. coli detected in Detroit River

The Belle Isle Beach is back open after days of closures due to bacteria in the water.

Unsafe levels of E. coli were confirmed in the Detroit River on Monday, prompting officials to close the beach to the public.

While it's unclear what the source of the bacteria was, recent rain events over the past two weeks could have led to runoff into streams that feed the Detroit River.

The Detroit Health Department monitors the water at Belle Isle. It can take at least a day for water sample results to come back.

While Belle Isle's water levels are back to normal, there are at least 11 other closures and advisories around the state, including two in Oakland County and one in Macomb County.

