Belle Isle Beach closed for poor water quality

Belle Isle's beach will be closed until further notice due to poor water quality.

The state park's social media page on Facebook announced the closure on Monday, adding the excess of rain that arrived last week had led to the Detroit River becoming contaminated.

It's unclear what made the water quality poor at Belle Isle, which is managed by the Department of Natural Resources.

The post said that it will inform others when new test results come in that say otherwise.

Heavy rain can create flooding concerns in areas with poor drainage. It can also lead to more runoff where rain washes chemicals and fertilizer from yards into streets. From there, those substances make their way into city plumbing or rivers.

Most tributaries in Southeast Michigan drain into the Detroit River, which connects to Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

Belle Isle isn't the only place in Michigan with closed beaches. There are at least 13 other closures and advisories around Michigan, including eight different sites in metro Detroit counties.

