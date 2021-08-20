Belle Isle beach closed due to high levels of E. Coli

article

Belle Isle in Detroit has closed its beaches due to dangerous levels of E. coli.

The Detroit health department said Wednesday that recent samplings of the bacteria showed levels that were above the safe swimming threshold.

As a result, the Department of Natural Resources has shut down beach access on the island and posted signs asking visitors to not swim.

Until new samples show E. coli levels have fallen, the beach will remain closed.

The bacteria, often found in the digestive tracks of some organisms, is capable of surviving outside the body for a limited time and often serves as an indicator that feces has contaminated a certain area.