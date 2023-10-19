There are many relics from bygone eras that are still standing on Belle Isle.

That includes the historic boat house, a century-old building that's fallen into disrepair with no easy answer. Some have discussed demolishing it while supporters of the building say it should be repaired.

But that would come with a price tag of tens of millions of dollars, funding that no governing body has ready to allocate.

"To say $40 million dollars is not unrealistic," said Tom Bissett, an urban district supervisor with the DNR.

The island recently received $23 million in funding, but much of that was already earmarked for specific projects, like $10 million dedicated to improvements to the aquarium.

According to meeting minutes taken by the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee in September, repairs would cost closer to $50 million.

"There are sections where there are collapsed balconies. From the outside, you see the cement stucco peeling off the building. There are several areas of roof infiltration. There’s a section where the floor is collapsed," Bissett said. "You can actually see water underneath the building."

Up until 2022, the boat house was used by the Detroit rowing club. It's one of the oldest in the country, according to HistoricDetroit.org.

Another option that's considered isn't a popular one with those who would like to see the building restored.

"The one that’s getting the most attention is demolition," Bissett said.

A meeting will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. for people to weigh in on the fate of the boat house. You can find more information here.