Freighter runs aground at Belle Isle

Officials are responding to a freighter that ran aground on Belle Isle.

Footage of the bulk carrier showed the front end of the hull only feet away from the Belle Isle shoreline on the Canadian side. The words written on the front end of the freighter say M/V Mark W. Barker, The Interlake Steamship.

The U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes said it "ran soft aground" around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were no injuries, pollution, or damage reported.

The cargo aboard the freighter is salt. The river remains open to other boating traffic.

Authorities also said plans were underway to refloat and determine the cause of vessel running aground.

According to the website Boatnerd.com, which tracks boating traffic in the Great Lakes, the freighter's destination was Milwaukee.

The Mark W. Barker is part of a fleet owned by The Interlake Steamship Company, according to its website.

It's unclear how the vessel got stuck or how long how it's been there.

Launching onto the Great Lakes in 2022, it is the company's newest bulk carrier "designed for maximum cubic space and the ability to handle difficult cargoes."

The website also cites the vessel's square shape on the bottom of its hull, which is different from the traditional V-shaped angle that previous freighters are built with.