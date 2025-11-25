article

The Brief The Detroit City Council is set to approve a lease agreement between the DNR and the city to clear the way for restoration of the Belle Isle Boathouse. Detroit and the state of Michigan have negotiated a new ownership agreement that allows a developer to improve the historic site. It comes with a $30 million price tag.



After years of sitting vacant and in a state of disrepair, the long-awaited rehabilitation of the Belle Isle Boathouse could soon take a major step forward.

The Detroit City Council is set to vote on an agreement between the city and state of Michigan that would allow a developer to move forward with rehabbing the beloved building.

Belle Isle Boathouse

A $30 million proposal to fix up the Belle Isle Boathouse would be overseen by the developer Stuart-Pitman Inc.

It would take place under a lease agreement which would pass along rights to redevelop and operate the site.

What they're saying:

David Carleton, who leads the firm Stuart-Pitman Inc., told FOX 2 the timeline for fixing up the historic structure is 2029 with a goal of it reopening to the public by the late spring or early summer.

Restoration to the roof would begin in early 2026.

His firm came up with a cost estimate below what the Department of Natural Resources initially said it would cost to completely fix up the building, saying in 2023 the cost was around $50 million.

"There have been so many people throwing out different numbers," he said. "I don't think it's quite as high as what others are saying."

Big picture view:

The DNR operates Belle Isle under a 30-year management agreement it entered into with the city in 2014. Over the past few years, its sought input and considered various directions for projects on the island.

For some sites, like the vacant Belle Isle Zoo, it opted to tear down the old structures and return the environment to its natural habitat. But the Boathouse is beloved among residents of Detroit who don't want to say goodbye to a piece of city history.

The current plans for the updated boathouse include opening it to a proposed water taxi, improving the marina, adding a welcome center, and restoring the event space in the building.

However, rehabbing an historic building often requires maintaining original pieces of the building, which can make it more expensive.

The developer said grants, donations, and tax credits could help with the necessary investment to fix up the building.

The latest:

On the Detroit City Council agenda for Tuesday is a resolution to enter into a lease agreement with the DNR.

"The purpose of this Lease is to allow the MDNR to restore, operate, and maintain the property for public use and enjoyment," the agreement reads.

The proposed lease would expire in 2073.