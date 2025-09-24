The Brief Belle Isle operations could be impacted by a potential government shutdown if a budget deal isn't reached by Oct. 1. However, what those impacts could mean are not entirely clear, even with lawmakers less than a week away from a shutdown. The House version of the budget could lead to drastic cuts to services and staff on the island, potentially impacting the visitor experience, one officials said.



Uncertainty over the impacts of a state government shutdown loom large as Michigan remains without a budget with less than a week before the deadline.

While lawmakers continue to negotiate in Lansing, a lack of a deal would have ramifications that ripple well beyond the state's capitol. That includes one of Michigan's most beloved gems in Detroit: Belle Isle.

But even as park officials work through the ramifications of proposed cuts to park operations, those same officials aren't sure what a shutdown would mean for services.

"We're not at a point where we can share what it would look like," said Kristin Kosick, the chief of the DNR parks and recreation division.

What we know:

During their monthly meeting in September, the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee sought guidance about what a shutdown would do to the island's operations.

Kosick said they had mapped out a proposal to the Michigan State Budget Office — but hadn't heard back.

"We've submitted our plan to the state budget office and the governor's office, but we have not received feedback or approval yet, so it's still in an exercise stage that we're waiting for more guidance," she said.

During previous federal shutdown periods, national parks were among the first to close as a budget deal is negotiated. While essential services continue, a partial shutdown typically targets nonessential staff.

While Michigan hasn't hit its budget deadline without a deal in years, when it has, construction projects on Belle Isle have been among the work that has ceased.

Related article

Michigan's Looming Government Shutdown

Unless Michigan lawmakers reach a deal by Oct. 1, the state government will enter at least a partial shutdown.

State of play:

Budget negotiations have been ongoing for months after the Republican-led House released a proposal vastly different from the Democrat-led Senate's version.

The standoff over drastic spending cuts includes state House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) leading the charge on trimming funding to several departments. The House's version is about $5 billion less than the 2024-25 budget, which set a record at around $83 billion.

Michigan Democrats in the Senate approved an $84.5 billion budget. Both chambers will need to come to an agreement before sending the final version to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Another variable at play is the desire for more road funding. Both parties have pitched their own ideas for boosting available money to improve Michigan's roads.

Questions remain about what exactly would be impacted if a shutdown happens. Some of those services include the state Liquor Control Commission, road services, and school funding.

Related article

Back to Belle Isle

Under the Michigan state House's budget proposal, Belle Isle's operations would be impacted across the board.

"Fewer rangers, slower response times, reduced upkeep of roads, restrooms and facilities," Kosick said during the Sept. 18 meeting. "We know this is a very popular park. It's the most visited across our system, and it would also potentially impact the visitor experience."

Belle Isle's budget comes from the Department of Natural Resources' Parks and Recreation Division, which pulls about 3% of the agency's total funding.

The House proposal includes a $10.2 million cut to the division and the impacts would trickle down to Belle Isle's operations, Kosick said, adding it would lay off 136 workers.

In total, the DNR would have to slash its budget by $53 million and layoff 435 workers.

Related article