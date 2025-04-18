Beloved McDonalds employee memorialized after being fatally struck

The Brief A McDonald's location honored one of its own Friday by donating the proceeds from afternoon sales Cassandra Cheathem was fatally struck while walking to work in Romulus on April 10 A gofundme supporting her family is also available



With the investigation into a deadly car crash continues, those who knew the victim spent Friday memorializing her life and raising funds for her family.

That's why it was a lot busier at the McDonalds in Romulus this afternoon.

Big picture view:

Cassandra Cheathem was killed on April 10 while walking to work. She was struck by a car while heading to the McDonalds on Wayne Road.

Police are still investigating, but that same business hoped to honor their employee as they worked to raise money for her family.

"She was a ray of sunshine, a ray of sunshine just joyful, every time you see her," said Sheila Cheathem, Cassandra's aunt.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., more than $5,000 were raised for Cassandra's family.

What they're saying:

The owner of the franchise attributed people like Cassandra as the "heart of the business."

"Without them we can’t do it so we just wanted to support her family in this sad time and do what we could to help," said Jennifer Sakin.

Cassandra was known for her outgoing and friendly demeanor.

"Not once did she miss a day - she was very faithful about coming to work," said Sakin, "very great personality - everybody loved working with her, she would go above and beyond for our customers."

"We love Cassandra and Cassandra was the world to a lot of people," said Sheila. "She’s always helpful, always looking to care for someone - just a bright spirit that we lost."

If anyone would like to donate to Cassandra's gofundme, a link can be found here.