The city of Berkley has moved to ban carnivals in the city, which would prohibit events like 'Berkley Days' from hosting the large gatherings that has descended into fights over the past two years.

Earlier this year, a large brawl broke out at the event, leading to kids punching and kicking one another. It was the second year in a row the festival was shut down to manage the fights that spilled out.

The city council adopted a resolution that would have staff enact an ordinance to outlaw events that typically include rides and games, the city's communication director said.

"We’re just looking at a way that we can ease community unease about this event," said Caitlin Flora.

While events in Berkley are the target of the ordinance, the move is also in response to violence that has been reported at other large gatherings, including at the Michigan State Fair where a teenager died from a shooting in the parking lot of the Suburban Collection Showcase.

Police say public safety is the number one priority at these events and Berkley police say that’s why they support the resolution to help end the violence.

"In the last couple of years, there's been large crowds growing and teenagers fighting," said Lt. Andrew Hatfield, with the police department. "A lot of them filming it on their phones."

According to Flora, the biggest issue is unaccompanied minors.

In the coming days, the city council is expected to define what exactly a carnival is, which will provide more clarity on what the ordinance is prohibiting.

In addition to police, the Berkley Days Committee Chairperson also supports the new rule.

"This decision was not made lightly, but after careful consideration, we believe it is in the best interest of our community - including its residents, business owners, and public safety personnel," said Denise Downen in a statement.