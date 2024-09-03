Teen killed in Michigan State Fair shooting was student at Ferndale University High School

The teenage victim that died from his injuries after a shooting at the Michigan State Fair over the weekend has been identified as 14-year-old Darean Davis of Detroit.

The violence tainted what was otherwise a peaceful Labor Day weekend at the annual event. Novi Police are still investigating the shooting and looking for the assailant behind the murder.

According to the department's commander, the shooting was another case of two parties failing to resolve their differences without escalating the tensions.

"It's unfortunate that we're seeing more and more," said Novi Police Cmdr. Jason Meier. "The days of getting in a good old fashioned fistfight just seem to be supplanted these days by gun violence."

While the fair is over, two Detroit families are left stricken by the violence.

According to police, two groups of mostly teens were fighting within the fair on Saturday night. It turned physical outside in a parking lot when an individual in their early 20s started shooting.

The shooter - who has yet to be identified - left the scene and left the fair in total chaos. Video from the evening shows crowds of people fleeing in droves.

The victim, Davis, is a sophomore at University High School in Ferndale. His friend, another 14-year-old, was also injured in the shooting. They have since been released from the hospital.

"Our investigative teams are making great progress, but we still do not have a suspect identified yet," said Meier.

MORE: Waterford man accused of sexually abusing, recording several young boys he knew

With so many people recording the scenes, police are hoping to rely on the video evidence to catch the shooter.

"Citizen tips and video from the incident that maybe bystanders took is going to be incredibly important. We've already received quite a bit of that from people that were there and tips from the public and that is helped our investigation immensely," said Meier.

In order to maintain safety at the fair the for the final two days, more Novi police were stationed at the festivities.