The Brief A Berkley man has been charged with seven more counts for allegedly coercing sex from teenagers in exchange for vape products 24-year-old Darren Bradford is currently facing charges out of both Oakland and Wayne counties Police first identified the suspect following a tip him receiving frequent visits from minors at his apartment



The 24-year-old Berkley man already charged with sex crimes has been arraigned on several more counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Darren Bradford was arrested in February for allegedly providing vapes, marijuana, and alcohol to underage teenagers in exchange for sex.

Big picture view:

The Oakland County prosecutor charged Bradford with seven additional charges of criminal sexual conduct. Six of the charges were in the third degree while the seventh was in the fourth degree.

The new charges accompany a slew of other counts brought against Bradford last week for alleged crimes out of Bloomfield Township. He is also facing charges out of Wayne County, according to Karen McDonald.

She referred to him as a "serial predator who exploited teenagers too young to consent."

"I applaud the victims for coming forward. It’s never easy to do, but thanks to them this defendant won’t get a chance to abuse the next potential victim," she said in a news release.

The backstory:

In early February, Berkley police got a tip about frequent visits by minors to Bradford's apartment.

An undercover investigation found the suspect taking the minors to lunch or dinner, giving them illegal substances, as well as at least one instance of Bradford engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

More than two weeks later, Bradford was arrested and charged with a single count of third-degree CSC.

In late March, he was charged with more counts of coercing sex from teenagers in exchange for vape products.

In addition to Oakland County, he was also charged with illegal sex acts in Grosse Pointe Park after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl.