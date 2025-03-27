Berkley man charged with sex crimes against teens facing more allegations in Bloomfield Township

article

The Brief Darren Bradford is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly coercing a Bloomfield Township girl into sex. Bradford has already been charged with the same crime in Berkley and Grosse Pointe Park. Police believe there are more victims.



A Berkley man charged with sex crimes against minors is now facing more charges for allegedly using vapes to coerce a Bloomfield Township girl into sex.

Darren Joshua Bradford, 24, was charged Tuesday with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The backstory:

Bradford was originally charged last month with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Berkley for allegedly having sexual contact with minors and providing them with alcohol and drugs. Shortly after being arrested for those crimes, he was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct out of Grosse Pointe Park for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in his vehicle.

This week, the Oakland County prosecutor announced that Bradford was also facing charges stemming from sex crimes in Bloomfield Township. According to the prosecutor, Bradford would provide high school students with vapes, alcohol, and marijuana to teens by talking to them on Snapchat.

The newest charges come after he allegedly told a 15-year-old girl that he would not sell her vapes unless she had sex with him. This led to sex crimes against the girl at her Bloomfield Township home and in Bradford's vehicle. According to court records, those assaults happened in March 2024.

What they're saying:

Prosecutor Karen McDonald called the crimes "every parent's worst nightmare."

"This adult defendant appears to have preyed upon the vulnerabilities of a teenager to coerce sex from a victim who wasn’t old enough and in a position to consent," she said in a press release.

Why you should care:

Police believe there may be more victims.

Talk to your child about Bradford, and call your local police department if you believe you have information about him or other assaults.